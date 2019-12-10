South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Officially Launches 365 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, 10 Dec

10 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will officially launch 365 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children Campaign

On 10 December 2019, International Human Rights Day, The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, UN Women and 1st for Women Insurance will officially launch 365 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children under the theme: Enough is Enough - 365 Days to End Gender-Based Violence.

The objective of the event is to officially extend the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign to a year-round campaign. This launch will once again express government and civil society's commitment and focus towards ending GBVF, to mobilise South Africans to play their part in ending GBVF and to pay tribute to the victims we have lost through GBVF.

The Executive Director of UN Women, Ms Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and CEO of 1st for Women Ms Robyn Farrell, will also be in attendance.

Issued by: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

