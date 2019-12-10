South Africa: Blow for Blitzboks As Dayimani Ruled Out of Cape Town Sevens

10 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Hacjivah Dayimani has been withdrawn from the Springbok Sevens squad for this weekend's Cape Town Sevens at the Cape Town Stadium after suffering a flare-up of a previous ankle injury at training on Tuesday.

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell said the long-term welfare of the player was paramount.

"Hacjivah has a full season of rugby ahead of him next year and his recovery towards that is more important than our short-term goals for this weekend, so there is no sense in risking him," said Powell.

Dayimani will be replaced by Impi Visser, who played in all 10 tournaments of the World Rugby Sevens Series last season. Powell will name his 12-man squad for the tournament on Thursday.

- SA Rugby

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.