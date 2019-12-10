Uganda: Floods, Delayed Compensation BoG Down Pallisa-Kumi Works

Floods triggered by the torrential rains and delayed compensation of land owners have bogged down the construction works on the Tirinyi- Pallisa-Kumi and Pallisa-Kamonkoli roads. These are two different projects that at meet at Tirinyi.

Mr Mostafa Elsakka, the project manager, said although work was steadily progressing, current rains that have lasted a week, have pushed them to pause some sections until the water levels returns to normal.

"Most sections that have forced us to slow down works are those around swampy areas where the water volumes have gone high and could not allow us to proceed with the works. This has made us to increase manpower and equipment which becomes costly," Mr Elsakka said.

Giving a progress report, the Arab Contractors general manager, Mr Salah Radwan told journalists that work is on course and will be completed in time.

"The biggest challenge is the heavy rains which triggered floods downstream rendering the works to halt. This is also coupled with delayed compensation. But we [Arab contractors] are committed to complete the works within the stipulated timeframe," he said.

Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi

He explained that a total of 26Km under Lot 1: Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi - covering 67Km has been tarmacked. Under Lot 2 of the Pallisa-Kamonkoli road covering 44Km, 26Km has been tarmacked.

Arab Contractors Uganda Ltd won a tender to work on Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi [67km] to the tune of Shs274b, Pallisa-Kamonkoli [44Km] at Shs205b and Masaka-Bukakata at Shs295b.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 111Km road whose construction is expected to last five years is being funded by African Development Bank [AfDB] and the government of Uganda. It stretches from Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi and Pallisa-Kamonkoli, Pallisa-Kumi [67km] and Pallisa-Kamonkoli [44km].

Mr Radwan said so far, the works stands at 70 per cent. At Lot 1, they have completed about 40 per cent of the section.

Lot 2 which is 45 per cent complete, is expected to be handed over to Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) by the end of January.

"We are mandated to have the completed section handed over to UNRA, and this will be done soon. These roads will be completed on schedule despite being hampered by heavy rains and delayed compensation," Mr Radwan said.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Emokol Onyango, during the guided tour applauded the Arab Contractors for their works, urging the locals to take advantage of the new roads to engage in productive enterprises that will increase their household incomes.

"These roads must maximally be used to transport produce and establish small businesses along the road in order to benefit from growing traffic flow," Mr Onyango said.