Tanzania: Zahera Gives Yanga Two-Week Ultimatum

FORMER Young Africans Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera has reportedly given his past employer a two weeks ultimatum; to refund him the money he spent to solve some players' issues.

Yanga parted ways with Zahera and the entire team's technical bench early last month, allegedly for contributing to the dwindling performance of the team.

Charles Boniface Mkwasa took charge of the team as a caretaker coach.

According to reports which went viral on different social media platforms on Monday, the Congolese trainer who is still in the country has issued an ultimatum to have all his money paid back in the next two weeks or else, he will take the matter to the world football governing body, FIFA.

Late last month, Zahera made it clear that he is confident the club leadership will repay him but insisted that it was not his responsibility to press the leadership to do so.

However, it seems the Congolese coach is losing patience.

"For example, at some instances, I was compelled to use my money to pay for training venues but that was the responsibility of the club to pay. As such, they should repay me," said the Congolese trainer.

Asked to mention how much he is demanding to be re-paid, Zahera replied that it is a secret and cannot disclose it to the public. However, it is estimated that Yanga owe Zahera over 100m/-.

Zahera took charge of the club's coaching responsibilities from the Zambian trainer George Lwandamina in 2018.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While at the helm of Yanga, Zahera drove the team to a second place finish last season to enable his side claim a CAF Champions League slot but failed to reach into the group stage.

The DR Congo tactician was shown the exit door after the giants were bundled out of the CAF Confederation Cup competition by Egyptian side Pyramids FC 5-1 on aggregate.

After a 2-1 home loss, Yanga went on to lose 3-0 in Egypt in the second leg tie.

Meanwhile, uncertainty still looms at Yanga with recent reports claiming that almost five foreign players are on the verge to the exit, allegedly for unpaid salaries for the past three months.

On Monday, Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob, on his instagram page, wrote: "It was an honour to have worn the famous green and yellow shirt. Thank you Yanga management and wonderful fans."

To many, the information has been interpreted as a farewell message meaning that the player is no longer part of the Jangwani Street based team, even though no official comment from the club has been given so far.

Other players who are said to be on the move away from Yanga and have already submitted their termination letters include Ghanaian defender, Lamine Moro, Ugandan striker Juma Balinya, Zambian striker Maybin Kalengo and Congolese striker David Molinga.

Mkwasa's biggest test at the helm of Yanga will be on January 4th next year, during the traditional derby against defending champions Simba SC.