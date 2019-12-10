Tanzania: Stars Will Recover, Says Manula

MAINLAND side, Kilimanjaro Stars goalkeeper Aishi Manula said they are well prepared to stamp first CECAFA 2019 Senior Challenge Cup win as they face Zanzibar Heroes today in Kampala, Uganda.

It will be a must win clash for the Kilimanjaro Stars to revive hopes of cruising into the semifinals of the tournament after succumbing to a disappointing 1-0 loss to Kenya's Harambee Stars on Sunday.

The victory saw Kenya topping group B with three points ahead of Zanzibar and Sudan which played to a 1-1 draw in the first match of the day of which Zanzibar Heroes finished with 10 men on the field as one of its strikers was shown marching orders late during the encounter.

Zanzibar Heroes will also be looking for nothing than victory, to remain on course for semifinal spot in the annual tournament.

Another clash today will see defending champions Kenya battling it out against Sudan and today's games will help to provide a clear picture on which team will have an opportunity to go to the next stage.

Speaking after the match against Kenya, Manula, who was the captain on the day, said they will need to put it all against Zanzibar Heroes to snatch crucial three points and be able to get back on track.

"It is not going to be an easy match because Zanzibar are also a good team but for us, we are looking for nothing less than the victory," Manula said.

He added that the fighting spirit from his teammates against Kenya was great as they pressed up in search of goals, which he said were hard to come by hence they now have a second chance to prove it right.

On his part, Kilimanjaro Stars Head Coach Juma Mgunda admitted that facing Zanzibar Heroes will not be an easy thing but he was quick to say they are prepared for the showdown.

"Our approach yesterday (Sunday) was to win the game but things did not go according to the plan. I know that taking on Zanzibar tomorrow (today) will be very competitive basing on the fact that the two teams know each other well," he said.

Furthermore, Mgunda said they have already addressed mistakes which emerged during Harambee Stars clash hence people should expect great performance from them.

He also pointed out that there is a probability to rotate his today's squad as one way to give some of his charges who played on Sunday resting period.

"Mainland Tanzanians wherever they are should not be disappointed with the defeat on Sunday because we are going to continue fighting hard to win the next two matches and claim vital six points," he said.

His colleague for Zanzibar Heroes Hemed Morocco said his side is also ready to stamp first victory today.

"We lost concentration during our match against Sudan which made them to equalise late in the game and to make it worse, one of our key players was given a red card, which is a blow to us but we must have a positive mentality tomorrow (today)," he said.