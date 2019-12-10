East Africa: Tanzania Netballers Beat Kenya in EAC Inter - Parliamentary Games

THOSE who laugh last, laughs best, this is what happened for Tanzania Members of Parliament netball team as they came from behind to beat Kenya 29-23 at MTN Arena Lugogo in Kampala, Uganda on Monday.

In a closely contested match of the 10th edition of the annual East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games, Tanzania had to charge at final quarter to beat well organised Kenya.

Kenya started well to lead from first quarter to third-- 9-8, 13-12 and 20-19 before they lost steam to let their opponents control the final quarter to seal 29-23 victory.

"We came here with one mission... to win the title and we have started well," said Salma Kikwete. "All that we wanted is to win our first game and we knew it was going to be tough to face strong Kenyan team but we kept our focus and managed to overcome the challenge," said the wife of former President Jakaya Kikwete. Tanzania's Grace Kiwelu was the team's top scorer with 16 goals.

Tanzanian Coach Damian Chonya said: "We started at a slow pace and made several foot errors, but we had to learn from our mistakes and came stronger in the final quarter of the game to beat them."

He said they are happy but they have to prepare well for coming match that will be against Burundi today.

In the opening game hosts Uganda Parliaments beat Burundi 68-11 in one sided match.

Uganda took control of the match from first quarter that they led by 15-2 and went to the breather with a comfortable 39-3 lead.

Burundian charged a little in the second half to add eight points, but it was not enough to turn around the score.

Organised in conjunction with East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and hosts Uganda Parliament the 10th Inter-Parliamentary Games continues today at different venues in Kampala.

The MPs from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and EALA are battling it out in netball, soccer, volleyball, basketball, golf, athletics, darts and tugof- war.