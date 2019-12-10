Rwanda: Kagame Picks CJ From East African Court

RWANDAN President Paul Kagame has picked the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) judge, Dr Faustine Ntezilyayo as the country's Chief Justice (CJ).

Dr Ntezilyayo who is Deputy Principal Judge with the First Instance Division of the EAC Judicial Body replaces Justice Professor Sam Rugege who has retired.

President Kagame, who is also Chairperson of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State Summit appointed Dr Ntezilyayo a judge to EACJ in April, 2013 and he was consequently designated the Deputy Principal Judge in July 2018, a position he holds to date.

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) President Justice Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja congratulated Dr Ntezilyayo and commended his dedicated and recommendable work as a judge Dr Ugirashebuja said in Arusha over the weekend that Dr Ntezilyayo has demonstrated exemplary leadership as the Deputy Principal Judge of the First Instance Division that has greatly contributed to rising the jurisprudence and steady growth of the Court.

Dr Ugirashebuja further said that Justice Ntezilyayo's new elevation to the Chief Justice demonstrates his hard work in the judiciary of Rwanda and it was fitting that he was now being entrusted with greater assignment. "I wish him good cooperation in implementing the role of the judiciary of Rwanda.

The East African Court of Justice has no doubt in his support in implementing its role of ensuring adherence to the law through interpretation, application and compliance of the Treaty in the EAC region and in particular the Republic of Rwanda," said Justice Ugirashebuja.

Before being appointed to EACJ, Justice Ntezilyayo previously served as an Assistant Lecturer at the National University of Rwanda and Senior Legal Advisor, Ministry of Trade and Industry Rwanda, Minister for Justice of Rwanda; Vice Governor of the Central Bank of Rwanda and Managing Director of the Rwanda Utility Regulatory Agency.

He has also served as the Independent Consultant and Visiting Lecturer at the University of Ottawa, Canada and Managing Director of AGASEKE Bank.

He holds a PhD in Law, University of Antwerp, Belgium 1994; LLM in Fiscal Law, Free University of Brussels, Belgium, 1996; M.A in International Affairs with specialisation in International Trade Policy, Carleton University, Canada, 2009.

EACJ is one of the organs of the EAC established under Article 9 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC. Established in November 2001, the Court's major responsibility is to ensure the adherence to law in the interpretation and application of and compliance with the EAC Treaty.