Tanzania: Tribute to Business Man Ali Mfuruki Pours in As Mourners Pay Their Last Respect

Dar es Salaam — Mourners who spoke today December 10 during the memorial service of Tanzanian businessman Ali Mufuruki, described him as an exceptional, visionary leader and a pioneer of the private sector who will forever be missed.

They also described him as a God fearing person who embraced equality among human beings and a natural leader, who worked on his beliefs.

In his eulogy the permanent secretary at the Vice President's Office Joseph Sokoine said as a chairman of the board of the National Environment Fund, the deceased planned to invest in alternative bags after the government ban the use of plastic bags.

He also added that Mr Mufuruki championed various projects which promoted the private sector.

He gave an example Top100 mid-sized companies' survey which is sponsored by Mwananchi Communication Limited and KPMG.

Ms Angela Kairuki, Minister of State in Prime Minister's office described Ali Mufuruki as a man of his word.

According to Ms Kairuki said Mr Mufuruki was a patriotic man who wasn't shy of advising the government on what to do to improve the environment of doing business in the country.

"Through his two companies, Woolworth and Infotech, he created employment opportunities to thousands of Tanzanians," said Ms Kairuki.

Ms Kairuki added, "Mr Mufuruki didn't only invest in businesses but he also invested in people's heart by empowering youth and the poor, he will always be missed."

Ambassador Martin Kimani, who represented Kenya president Uhuru Kenyatta said Mr Mufuruki believed in building value and turning talents into value.

According to Mr Kimani many of those who worked with Mr Mufuruki can testify with him that Mr Mufuruki was a great leader.

"Ali built value and invested to turn talent into value and enlighten leadership. I stand here before you because Ali saw a potential in me.

Mr Kimani added that one of the late Mufuruki's legacy on the continent is founding the Africa leadership initiative which mainly focused on mentoring.

"Some Kenyans who now occupy top position in the Kenya are products of this initiative," he said.

The CEO-Roundtable chairman Mr Sanjay Rughan described Mr Mufuruki as a champion, an intelligent leader who cared about others.

"He is one of the best leaders I have ever come across. He was my mentor... I remember one day he told me a leader's goal isn't not to live forever but to leave something impactful," said Mr Rughani who is also the CEO Standard Chartered Bank.

Magreth Ikongo, the acting Chairperson of Vodacom Tanzania said although Mr Mufuruki has gone the company will continue to honour him by implementing what he believed in during his tenure as Vodacom's board chairman.

United States Chargé d'Affaires Tanzania Dr Inmi Patterson said, "Ali was a self-made product despite the fact that he came from a poor background. He worked hard to fund his education, I will miss you and Tanzania will miss you."

Sarah Cooke British high commissioner to Tanzania said Tanzania has lost a great man and a leader.

"He was a wonderful man who advised me a lot but also challenged me. In short he is exemplary business leader," said Ms Cooke.

Tanzania Private Sector Fund (TPSF) executive director Mr Godfrey Sembeye said the demise of Mr Mufuruki isn't only a blow to the family but also to the nation because of his leadership qualities.