Tanzania: Uhuru Kenyatta Mourns Tanzanian Business Man Mufuruki

10 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and comfort to the President and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania as well as the family of Tanzanian businessman, author and philanthropist Ali Mufuruki who died on Saturday Night.

The message was read to hundreds of mourners at the Julius Nyerere International Conference Centre (JNICC) by Ambassador Martin Kimani.

In the message Mr Kenyatta particularly reflected on Mufuruki's role in the establishment of the Ali East Africa Foundation and how it has been instrumental in training young professionals.

President Kenyatta's message was also carried on the official State House twitter handles.

Mufuruki died on Saturday night in South Africa from pneumonia. He will be buried later today, December, 10, 2019 at Kisutu cemetery in Dar es Salaam.

