Tanzania: Ali Mufuruki Was Always Worried About Future of Tanzania's Economy, Says Us Envoy

10 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen

Dar es Salaam — The United States Ambassador to Tanzania Ms Inmi Patterson described the late businessman and philanthropist Ali Mufuruki, as a true patriot who was always worried about the future of Tanzania's economy.

Ms Patterson was among several dignitaries who gathered at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam to pay their last respects to Mr Mufuruki, who passed away on Sunday night in Johannesburg where he was receiving treatment.

"Ali was source of wisdom and counsel for me as I sought to understand and work in Tanzania's rapidly changing political environment," said Ms Patterson as she stood to deliver her condolence message.

"He was hardworking, disciplined and a true patriot who always worried about the future of Tanzania's economy," she explained.

"During our first meeting, he gave me a copy of his book, it contains all his hopes for Tanzania and Tanzanians," she recalled.

Mufuruki was a co-author of the book: Tanzania's Industrialization Journey, 2016-2056, which was written with the purpose of giving Tanzanians confidence that they can take control of their destinies and make their nation a better place, socially as well as economically.

To Ms Patterson, getting a copy of the book from Mr Mufuruki, was a sign of kindheartedness. "That shows how kind-hearted, he was. He was also something else, something that we Americans we really respect. He was a self-made man. He was born poor. His parents were not well educated. But he applied himself to his studies, overcame adversity and succeeded."

