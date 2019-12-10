Tanzania: Gone Too Soon - Remembering the Character of Ali Mufuruki

10 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Sanjay Rughani

Ali was an exemplary individual, corporate leader, friend and champion. He was intelligent, caring and had a focus to serve rightly.

He was also impatient and not always polite, and for me he was one of the bravest leaders I have ever met.

As a Tanzanian, I have known Ali for many years. However, in the last three and a half years he moved from being a man I looked up to, admired and felt from a distance to him being a friend, a mentor and coach who also inspired, and maybe "conned" me into taking over from him as chairman of the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt).

I remember Ali giving me a call one day, and telling me that he thought I was ready to take up a bigger leadership role, in addition to running a bank, and upon my push back we agreed to meet to discuss more. A couple of weeks later at his office, I asked Ali, "How will this work out? How am I expected to fill your shoes with my limited exposure and different style?"

To my many questions he responded, "Sanjay, the association requires change. I have hanged on a bit too long, and you don't need to fill my shoes, but make your own shoes. After all, other board members, your friends and I are confident that you can take charge, and I will be available to support you whenever required."

And who could say 'No' to Ali?

Also Read

Zanzibar road congestion needs urgent solution

OPINION: From cocoa bean to chocolate: How Africa can own the game

EDITORIAL: Sort out investors' concerns

Ali was very considerate and concerned about family, friends, his team, the nation and about Africa. Sometimes I felt he wanted to worry about many things, but himself. In every interaction I had with him, I always took away some lessons. He was a great at story telling, sharing experiences and driving the big picture thinking. He was intense but jovial, humble and purposeful.

I last spent quality time with Ali at the launch of Retired President Mkapa's memoir My Life, My Purpose: A Tanzanian President Remembers. We both got a personal signed copy of the book with his reading: "With appreciation of your sturdy promotion of the Private Sector" - Benjamin W. Mkapa.

He surely was the champion and the voice of private sector in driving greater economic prosperity. He also actively took part in many quality forums to improve leadership and governance impact in Tanzania and Africa.

At the event, we discussed when he was completing his personal memoir and he told me that it was in the works. We also agreed on a possible coverage on my sentiments on him in it. This unfortunately did not happen with his passing away.

Known to be a digitally social native leader, with his influence and candid remarks on social networks especially Twitter, he was also a man who cared about friends and their families.

On his last visit to Canada, he really touched my family and I as he invited my son Ronil, who's studying there, to have a meal with him and his family.

With the flow of messages I have received for Ali after his passing away, I am even more touched on how precious a soul he was.

The private sector was blessed to have him; young and upcoming leaders and entrepreneurs were blessed to have him; Tanzania was blessed to have him; Africa was blessed to have him.

We need to celebrate his life of leadership, impact and purpose.

Ali, you will be sorely missed by CEOrt and all its members. May you rest In peace, dear friend.

Sanjay Rughani is chairman of the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.