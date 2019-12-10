Malawi: PAC Will Begin Engaging MCP, Utm and Hrdc Over Mutharika Concerns On Lawlessness

10 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has said it will from Wednesday start engaging Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders to share with them concerns raised by President Peter Mutharika on radicalisation of youth to cause breach of peace, lawlessness and violence following the disputed May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

President Mutharika with PAC meditation team leader Bishop Thomas Msusa: Agreed to prepare Malawians for elections case outcome PAC team met President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe as part of the dialogue to defuse tension following the disputed May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections. President Mutharika in group photo with a seven-member PAC team

Mutharika raised a concern to a seven-member PAC team on Monday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe over the violence that ensued during HRDC-led demonstrations to force beleaguered Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, one of the mediators, Bishop Gilford Matonga, said the meeting with President Mutharika was "candid".

"It was very open and frank . The President and everyone spoke openly about how they feel about the mediation and the situation the country," said Bishop Matonga.

Matonga said as PAC they are impressed with the Presidents attitude towards the mediation process .

"The President was open to us. Followed the report we presented to him keenly and made inquiries and suggestions openly. It was very encouraging," added Matonga.

In commitments made during the meeting. Matongasaid there is need for political parties in the country to prepare their supporters for the outcome of the May 21 presidential election petition case and stop inflammatory remarks .

"We also agreed that all stakeholders should commit to accepting the outcome of the court case and remain calm before and after the ruling. Parties should not be seen to be pressuring the court. The court should be allowed to work independently. And we are going to meet and inform all stakeholders about this commitment," said Matonga.

PAC says they will be meeting Chakwera, Chilima and HRDC leaders following the concerns Mutharika raised.

According to Matonga, PAC will begin engaging MCP, UTM and HRDC from Wednesday.

He said: "It is our desire that we should address issues of peace before the court concludes the case. People should be able to engage and not act in a violent way.

"We believe the President will also accept the court judgement. The whole issue is not to do with the President, but all stakeholders. There should be no lawlessness. We are desiring to prepare anyone, including the President himself."

The Monday meeting between the President and the PAC mediation committee was the second one , having held the first on in August 2, 2019

