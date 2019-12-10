Somalia: UN Calls On Somali Youth to Build On Progress

10 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

84

tweet

On the occasion of Human Rights Day, the UN envoy to Somalia today called on the country's youth to build on progress made to date in enshrining human rights as a vital foundation of their society.

"The promotion and protection of human rights is a key element in a country's path to peace and stability. Somalia has made progress in this area. With youth making up the majority of the country's population, the onus will lie with them to ensure that Somali society continues in this direction," said the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

"I encourage the youth to advocate for their rights and the rights of others. Our hope is that they -- together with Somalis of all ages and backgrounds -- can build a better future," he added.

According to estimates, people under 30 years of age represent more than two-thirds of Somalia's population - one of the largest demographic youth bulges in the world.

Observed on 10 December around the globe, Human Rights Day commemorates the day in 1948 on which the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The theme of this year's observance is 'Youth Standing Up for Human Rights.' It aims to spotlight the potential of youth as constructive agents of change and to amplify their voices.

In Somalia, the United Nations is encouraged by the steps made by the Federal Government this year to increase the protection of human rights and to uphold its international obligations.

This progress includes the Government's re-engagement with international human rights mechanisms such as the Human Rights Council, the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and the passing of the Women's Charter for Somalia.

The UN system in Somalia remains committed to supporting the promotion and protection of human rights for the benefit of the Somali people.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
External Relations
Governance
East Africa
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.