Angola: Government Creates Institute for Scientific Research

10 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A higher public institute dedicated to scientific research will be created next year, announced on Tuesday, the minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, Jesus Maiato.

The minister indicated that, with the creation of the institute, whose work is being coordinated by the Ministry of Higher Education, mechanisms will also be triggered to finance a career in scientific research.

Jesus Maiato spoke to the deputies at the National Assembly, where today, in the specialty, was approved the Joint Opinion Report on the Proposed Legislative Authorization Law on the Legal Regime for the Establishment, Organization, Operation, Evaluation and Extinction of Public Institutes.

He informed that the Draft Law results from studies on the macrostructure of public administration, with a view to adapting it to the current context of the country.

"There is a need to put order in public institutes with different organic structures," he said. The document is the legislative initiative of the Executive Power Holder and has entered the "House of Laws" as a matter of urgency.

