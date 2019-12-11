East Africa: Sudan Participates in Talks On Renaissance Dam in Washington

Washington — Sudan delegation has participated in the discussions between the Foreign and Irrigation Ministers of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt which were hosted by the US Treasury in Washington on Monday to assess the results of the technical negotiations for the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that took place in Cairo and Addis Ababa.

Sudan delegation to the negotiations included the Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, the Minister of Irrigation and Natural Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas, the Director of the Foreign Ministry's Office, Ambassador Ibrahim Al-Bushra, and Sudan Charge d'Affaires to Washington.

The talks were considered extension to talks held in Washington in last November.

At the conclusion of the talks, a joint statement was issued through which the ministers agreed to develop technical orientations for filling and operating the dam, to guide them at the technical committee meetings in Khartoum and Addis Ababa, and to hold another meeting in Washington next January to evaluate the results of the Addis and Khartoum meetings, and prepare a draft agreement in the light of the results The two meetings, or in the case of disagreement by mid-January to refer the matter to the heads of states and the three governments.