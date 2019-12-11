East Africa: Sudan Participates in Talks On Renaissance Dam in Washington

10 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Washington — Sudan delegation has participated in the discussions between the Foreign and Irrigation Ministers of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt which were hosted by the US Treasury in Washington on Monday to assess the results of the technical negotiations for the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that took place in Cairo and Addis Ababa.

Sudan delegation to the negotiations included the Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, the Minister of Irrigation and Natural Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas, the Director of the Foreign Ministry's Office, Ambassador Ibrahim Al-Bushra, and Sudan Charge d'Affaires to Washington.

The talks were considered extension to talks held in Washington in last November.

At the conclusion of the talks, a joint statement was issued through which the ministers agreed to develop technical orientations for filling and operating the dam, to guide them at the technical committee meetings in Khartoum and Addis Ababa, and to hold another meeting in Washington next January to evaluate the results of the Addis and Khartoum meetings, and prepare a draft agreement in the light of the results The two meetings, or in the case of disagreement by mid-January to refer the matter to the heads of states and the three governments.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Ethiopia
Environment
U.S., Canada and Africa
North Africa
Oceans
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.