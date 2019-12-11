South Africa: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Branfort House Turned Into a Museum

9 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The construction of the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Brandfort House Museum in Majwemasweu, Brandfort, the Free State, is complete, the national Department of Sports, Arts and Culture announced on Monday.

On April 24, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced the construction of the house, where Madikizela-Mandela was banished to, would be complete in November 2019.

Mthethwa promised it would also serve as a multipurpose centre with Wi-Fi facilities and parking space for tourists.

The struggle icon was banished to the town in May 1977 by the apartheid government.

"Twenty four-hour security services have been put in place by the Lejweleputswa District Municipality to guard this prized national asset.

"... at this stage, the department is in the process of procuring expertise to collect artefacts and curate an exhibition. After the collection of the artefacts and installation of the exhibition material, the museum will be officially opened," department spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said.

"Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House will now be part of the prized national monuments and sites that fall under the resistance and liberation heritage route programme - one of the premier departmental mandates to preserve and promote the legacies of our heroes and heroines as an integral part of our cultural heritage.

"Lastly, the department wishes to place on record it has noted incorrect media reports over the past few days that the museums in Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela's birthplace of Bizana in the Mbizana Local Municipality is under its custodianship.

"The department wishes to categorically state that this institution as well as the flat once occupied by South Africa's first democratically elected president and Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, in Alexandra, Johannesburg, are the responsibility of those relevant spheres of government," Magaqa said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.