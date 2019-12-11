Kenya: Harvest and Store Grass Now, NDMA Tells Isiolo Herders

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has asked herders in Isiolo to harvest grass for use during the dry season.

NDMA County Coordinator Lordman Lekalkuli lamented that a lot of grass goes to waste during the rainy season, adding that if it is properly stored, it help in times of drought when herders lose livestock.

"I am appealing to our people to harvest and store the grass for later use in efforts to prevent loss of animals during the dry spell," said Mr Lekalkuli.

He also asked the herders to consider selling their animals while in good health and not to wait until they are emaciated due to depleting pastures.

VACCINATE ANIMALS

The official also appealed to the county government to vaccinate animals in the flooded areas of Iresaboru in Sericho Ward against Rift Valley fever.

"The veterinary department should vaccinate animals in the flooded areas so that herders do not incur loss during the ongoing downpour," he noted.

Mr Lekalkuli also asked residents to harvest rain water, saying it will go long way in ensuring that families have enough supply especially for domestic use.

"Let them not allow water to go to waste but instead harvest it for future use," the official said.