Kenya: Harvest and Store Grass Now, NDMA Tells Isiolo Herders

10 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waweru Wairimu

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has asked herders in Isiolo to harvest grass for use during the dry season.

NDMA County Coordinator Lordman Lekalkuli lamented that a lot of grass goes to waste during the rainy season, adding that if it is properly stored, it help in times of drought when herders lose livestock.

"I am appealing to our people to harvest and store the grass for later use in efforts to prevent loss of animals during the dry spell," said Mr Lekalkuli.

He also asked the herders to consider selling their animals while in good health and not to wait until they are emaciated due to depleting pastures.

VACCINATE ANIMALS

The official also appealed to the county government to vaccinate animals in the flooded areas of Iresaboru in Sericho Ward against Rift Valley fever.

"The veterinary department should vaccinate animals in the flooded areas so that herders do not incur loss during the ongoing downpour," he noted.

Mr Lekalkuli also asked residents to harvest rain water, saying it will go long way in ensuring that families have enough supply especially for domestic use.

"Let them not allow water to go to waste but instead harvest it for future use," the official said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.