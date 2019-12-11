Kenya: Pwani Hoopers Crowned Coast Basketball Champs

10 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Schoolgirl Penina Omari scored a cumulative 36 points as Pwani Hoopers saw off Mbaraki Dolphines 2-0 in the play-offs finals to become the women's Coast Basketball League champions at KPA Makande hall on Tuesday.

Omari, who was voted the Most Valuable Player, scored a game high 23 points in Pwani Hoopers' 51-49 win in Game One, and another 13 points as Hoopers beat Dolphines 62-50 in Game Two to conclude the series 2-0 in this year's finals which were being played on the best-of-three format.

In the final game, Hoopers led 17-5 and never looked back, taking a 15-12 second quarter lead for a 32-17 lead at the break. Diana Sarah, J.T. Sichiri and Sofy Simon played their hearts out.

The second half was evenly contested with the victors taking the third 17-15, while Dophines took the fourth quarter 18-13. Barbra Diana scored 14 points, while Ethel Wakesho top scored for Dolphines with 15 points.

Other awards went to Caroline Mureji, who was voted the Most Defensive Player, while Doreen Araka was named the Most Valuable Player for the regular season.

The men's series went to game three after Kaya Tiwi Boys tied the series 1-1 with a resounding 63-43 win over Bamburi Sky Hoopers in Game Two.

Bamburi had beaten the schoolboys 63-55 in overtime in Game One after the teams tied 52-52 in regulation time.

In Game Two, Kaya Tiwi Secondary led 10-7 and 17-15 in the second quarter for a 27-22 half-time score line.

Mombasa Basketball Association chairman Mwenda Turuchiu said the final game is scheduled for Thursday at the KPA Hall Makande.

Meanwhile, KPA women who missed the Fiba Africa Championships that is underway in Cairo, Egypt are ready to host defending league champions Equity Bank in Game One and two of the best- of-five series in Mombasa this weekend.

Head coach Mike Opel on Tuesday said the players had put aside the disappointment of missing the continental event and will give their best performance.

