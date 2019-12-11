Kenya: Rugby Fraternity Mourns Fallen Mwamba Pioneer

Mwamba Rugby Club founder and former scrum-half George Mng'ong'o, 64, is dead.

The Club's President Alvas Onguru said that Mng'ong'o, who was asthmatic, was found dead in his house at South B estate, Nairobi over the weekend, having suffered a cardiac arrest.

Onguru said Mng'ong'o lived alone in the house, adding that they will be meeting daily at Nairobi Railway Club to help raise funds for the funeral.

Contributions can be sent to former Mwamba chairman Dave Mshila on 0718 318 435.

"This is just a club's initiative as we wait for the directive from family members," said Onguru, adding that Mng'ong'o is likely to buried at his home in Mazeras, Mombasa County.

"We are sad to lose this great man who laid a formidable ground for us as our first scrum-half," said Onguru.

Mng'ong'o formed the club back in 1978 alongside other contemporaries Thomas Oketch and the Late Absalom "Bimbo" Mutere.

Mng'ong'o, who was born in 1955, played for the Mean Machine side that won Kenya Cup in 1977 and also featured for Kenya Rugby Union Chairman's Select.