Kenya: Hotels Hit By Floods After Ewaso Nyiro Bursts Banks

10 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waweru Wairimu

Five hotels and lodges Samburu and Isiolo counties have been flooded after River Ewaso Nyiro burst its banks Tuesday, forcing scores of tourists to be moved elsewhere.

The hotels are Intrated Safari Lodge, Asnil Lodges, Larsens Camp, Elephant Bedroom and Sarova Shaba Lodges. Samburu County Commissioner John Korir said all the staff and guests have been evacuated from the hotels and taken to safer areas.

"Five hotels along the river have been hit by floods but we are glad that there was no loss of life or injuries," Mr Korir told the Nation on phone.

The value of property destroyed by the raging waters is however yet to be established, he added.

The administrator appealed to local residents to avoid crossing flooded rivers to prevent loss of lives and destruction of properties.

His Isiolo Counterpart Joseph Kanyiri warned locals against crossing Gotu bridge at Archers Post until the water levels subside.

"Drivers and residents should not dare the raging waters flowing above the bridge to avoid accidents and lose of lives," he said. Mr Kanyiri also appealed to residents at Ngaremara and Iresaboru areas affected by floods to move to higher and safer grounds.

"We will continue to sensitise our people on the precautionary measures to take," Mr Kanyiri noted.

Samburu County security team will tomorrow morning tour the affected hotels to assess the situation.

"We will visit the areas and assess the roads and damages caused," Mr Korir said.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

