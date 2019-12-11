Nigeria: Federal University of Agriculture Kebbi Takes Off September 2020 - Govt

The Federal University of Agriculture in Kebbi State will take off next September, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has said.

He said this at the inauguration of the Interim Management Committee for the university, on Monday, in Abuja.

According to a statement sent to Premium Times, the minister said the university would introduce new, flexible and locally relevant programmes towards strengthening the link between Agriculture and entrepreneurship in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had assented to two bills passed by the 8th National Assembly, upgrading the College of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State, to a full-fledged University, and reforming punitive measure of the Architects Registration Council.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the establishment of this university is a great addition to the fortunes of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development as it will tremendously add to the national capacity in agriculture and food security," he said.

He said the Interim Management Committee was constituted to facilitate the operational commencement of the institution.

"The Committee is not to be regarded as a Governing Board but an Adhoc structure that is expected to work with the Interim Vice Chancellor to provide good governance on one hand and effectively implement projects and programmes on the other hand for the smooth take-off of the university, pending the appointment of the Governing Board," the Minister said

The Minister tasked the management of the university to harness the talents of the highly experienced individuals selected to serve in this committee for maximum impact for the benefit of the institution and the Nation.

Terms of Reference of the Committee

"To lay a solid foundation for the emergence of a unique university that will develop the intellectual capability and skills towards the production of qualitative, entrepreneurial and self- reliant graduates thereby reducing the level of unemployment among graduates.

"To work with Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission, Kebbi State Government, the local community as well as other principal stakeholders in actualizing the smooth take-off of the University

"To develop a practicable and acceptable academic brief in line with the aspiration of the Present Administration of job creation for the teeming Nigerians youths by entrenching entrepreneurship training as a precondition for graduation from the University, among others."

Speaking on behalf of the Interim Committee, the Interim Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Bello Abubakar, said the committee is committed to the task ahead and would deliver on its mandate.