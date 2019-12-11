Nigeria: Customs Intercepts N914 Million 'Lady Killer' Aphrodisiac in Sokoto

10 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto Area Command, on Tuesday said it intercepted 640 cartons of unapproved aphrodisiacs (sex enhancement drugs) with the duty paid value of N914.8 million.

The command's spokesperson, Magaji Mailafiya, in a statement said the drugs otherwise known as "Lady Killer" or "AK47" were seized following a tip-off along Illela-Kware road on November 24.

Mr Mailafiya said all the seized drugs were counterfeit and thus did not have approval for importation into the country.

Also, the Command had on November 25 intercepted three Toyota Carina II vehicles with registration numbers AG 462 WSN, ER 415 ABJ and AZ 509 SRZ allegedly loaded with 132 Jerry Cans of 25kg Vegetable oil, 85 cartons of Tiger Head Batteries and 86 sacks of 25kg size Monosodium Glutamate around Achida/Goronyo axis.

The agency also said it seized seven sacks containing 800 pieces of cutlass on November 20 at Illela local government area. It appealed to the general public to embrace legitimate trade and avoid smuggling.

The command vowed not to relent in its effort to curtail smuggling activities to the barest minimum within its jurisdiction, the statement concluded.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.