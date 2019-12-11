Kenya: Sonko Set for Bail Ruling Appearance at Milimani Law Courts

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was due back in court on Wednesday for a ruling on a bail application which will determine whether the county chief arrested on graft charges on Friday will be set free.

Sonko denied charges levelled against him by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Monday when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at the Milimani Law Courts.

The Public Prosecutor accused Sonko of irregularly awarding tenders totaling Sh357.4 million out of which he and eight other City Hall officials accrued benefits.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said they, "facilitated and/or benefitted from the irregular procurement and payments amounting to Sh357, 390,299 million."

Sonko also faced an assault charge over a scuffle in Voi on Friday when he is said to have injured a senior police officer while resisting arrest.

EACC said he was fleeing to escape arrest.

"EACC confirms that Nairobi City County Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has been arrested while escaping arrest at a roadblock in Voi and is being transferred to Nairobi to face charges of corruption and economic crime," the anti-graft agency tweeted on Friday.

During a court appearance on Wednesday, Ogoti ordered that Sonko be remanded until Wednesday when he would render a determination on a bail application by his counsel including Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni).