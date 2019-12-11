Kenya: Sonko Set for Bail Ruling Appearance at Milimani Law Courts

Photo: Paul Waweru/Daily Nation
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on December 9, 2019.
11 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was due back in court on Wednesday for a ruling on a bail application which will determine whether the county chief arrested on graft charges on Friday will be set free.

Sonko denied charges levelled against him by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Monday when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at the Milimani Law Courts.

The Public Prosecutor accused Sonko of irregularly awarding tenders totaling Sh357.4 million out of which he and eight other City Hall officials accrued benefits.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said they, "facilitated and/or benefitted from the irregular procurement and payments amounting to Sh357, 390,299 million."

Sonko also faced an assault charge over a scuffle in Voi on Friday when he is said to have injured a senior police officer while resisting arrest.

EACC said he was fleeing to escape arrest.

"EACC confirms that Nairobi City County Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has been arrested while escaping arrest at a roadblock in Voi and is being transferred to Nairobi to face charges of corruption and economic crime," the anti-graft agency tweeted on Friday.

During a court appearance on Wednesday, Ogoti ordered that Sonko be remanded until Wednesday when he would render a determination on a bail application by his counsel including Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni).

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.