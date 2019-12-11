South Africa: Here's When You Can Watch Pearl Thusi in 'Queen Sono' On Netflix

Cape Town — Netflix South Africa has announced the premiere date of its first original African series, Queen Sono .

The six-part action-packed spy thriller stars Pearl Thusi in the title role as an unconventional spy working for an undercover South African agency devoted to protecting the people of Africa.

On Tuesday the streaming service released a teaser trailer and announced that the show will release exclusively on 28 February 2020.

The official synopsis of the show reads: "After the assassination of her mother, Queen Sono grows up to become a kick-ass yet unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa. During a dangerous field assignment, Queen unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her mother's death, sparking her own truth-finding mission."

Cast members include Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren, Kate Liquorish plays Ekaterina, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Abigail Kubeka.

The series was filmed over eight weeks in 37 different locations across Africa, including the Johannesburg CBD, Sandton, Park Station, Soweto, Lagos, Kenya and Zanzibar.

