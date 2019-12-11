East Africa: EAC Parliamentary Games Starts in Kampala

The 10th edition of the East African Community Inter-Parliamentary games started on Monday in Kampala, Uganda.

The regional games saw national parliaments from member states and the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) compete in different sports activities including football, netball, volley ball and tug of war.

In a statement, Martin Ngoga, Eala Speaker called on participants to use the 10-day event to strengthen inter-parliamentary relations.

"I would like us to be mindful that the Inter-Parliamentary games have a great bearing beyond competition as it is also a key sensitisation tool," said Mr Ngoga.

"Let us therefore take the opportunity to network with as many citizens as possible and listen to and collate their views," he added.

During the official opening of the games Uganda's Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga urged the competitors to share and learn from each other in efforts to deepen the cooperation in the region.

Rwanda and South Sudan are the two East African countries whose members from the National Parliament were not represented.

According to the chairman of the Ugandan Parliament Club Odonga Otto, the organising committee was yet to receive any confirmation or cancellation from the parliament of Rwanda.

This comes as Uganda and Rwandan relations soured early this year as Rwanda accuses Kampala of "arbitrary arrest and torture of Rwandans in Uganda". Uganda claims that Kigali is deploying spies in the country and infiltrating its internal security.

Benard Atiku a Ugandan law maker called on the heads of state summit to look into the commitment of some member states.