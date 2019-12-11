Nigeria: World Human Rights Day - Pyrates Raise Child Rights Awareness

As part the activities marking the commemoration of world humans rights day, the National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, joined the rest of the world to mark the event, with this year's theme, tailored toward the ability of the Youth to stand Up for the rights of all Humans.

Hawkins Deck in charge of Alimosho and Agege local governments, of the non governmental group, marked the day with the principal, staff and students of Vetland Senior Grammar School, Agege, a public mixed secondary secondary school in Lagos State, capitalising on the pedestal of the United Nations declaration on the Rights of the Child with its convention 30years ago.

In a lecture delivered to the students by Barrister Jubril Adejumo, the rights of the child to education, good healthcare and equal opportunity, was emphasised. He intimated them that as students and youths their voices must be heard in society by leading the way for a better future for all. They were told that they are never too young to make a change in the world they live in.

"Every child must be protected from indecent and inhuman treatment, sexual exploitation, drug abuse, child labour, torture, maltreatment and neglect. The responsibility for the implementation of these rights falls squarely on the shoulders of parents, teachers and care givers." Adejumo said.

The Capn of Hawkins Deck, Temitope Davis, who collaborated with the Association's branch in Houston Texas, Americana 1, counseled the students to always be well behaved as the young ambassadors of this year's celebration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Nigeria Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The representative of the Education District 1,of Ifako/ Agege local Council, Akinlade Taiwo Rasheed, thanked the association for their laudable foresightedness. "The school district would appreciate it if your organisation could extend this gesture to other schools within our district"

On her part, the principal of the school, Elizabeth Abiola Taiwo, told her students that with the benefit of the lecture they all now know what to do when somebody wants to trample on their rights. "I thank Hawkins deck and Americana 1 for this wonderful human rights talk session"

In his goodwill message, to mark the human rights day, Uche Nnoli, regional Vice President, Lagos, admonished the children to always claim their rights and fly the banner of rejuvenation as leaders of tomorrow.

The Deck concluded the event with the distribution of branded human rights themed academic notebooks to the students to commemorate the rights day.