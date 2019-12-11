Nigeria: Govt to Review Current Performance Grading System for Civil Servants

10 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victoria Ojeme

Abuja — The acting Head of Service of the Federation Folasade Yemi-Esan has disclosed that plans have been concluded to review the current Apar system of grading performance of civil servants for efficiency.

Dr Yemi -Esan stated this at the annual lecture of the Council of Retired Former Permanent Secretaries, CORFEPS, Abuja chapter.

She said "the current system would be upgraded to change the culture of the civil service by making it incorruptible and more productive."

She described CORFEPS as a strategic partner to the Federal Government and urged members not to relent in offering their wealth of experience to government at all times.

In her remarks, National Chairperson of CORFEPS, Mrs Francesca Emmanuel said the council which was created in 2004, is a non partisan organ aimed at offering services to government and the nation at large.

The guest lecturer, and Member of the presidential economic advisory committee, Mr Bismarck Rewane, in a presentation entitled "the path to Nigeria's Economic Diversification for sustained Development" said the border closure was yielding positive results.

He also recommended steps that would impact directly on the lives of the people to stimulate the economy.

Mr Rewane said there was need for urgent steps towards addressing the challenges of inequality in the economy.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.