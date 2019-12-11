Nigeria: Human Rights Day - EU, Amnesty Int'l Say Violence Growing in Nigeria

11 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu and John Chuks Azu

The European Union and the Amnesty International yesterday expressed concerns over what they called growing violence in Nigeria

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen and the Country Director of AI, Ms Osai Ojigho, spoke in Abuja during the commemoration of the 2019 Human Rights Day.

Karlsen, who spoke on law enforcement, citizen liberties and the rule of law in Nigeria, said: "In a country like Nigeria, where we see conflicts, poverty, inequality and some social and cultural structures, these exacerbate further the risk of gender-based violence."

Ojigho alleged that Nigerian government officials kept pouncing on citizens meant to be protected.

In the same vein, lawyers and activists alleged that the current human rights situation in Nigeria is the lowest point since 1999.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) described the Social Media Regulation Bill and Hate Speech Bill before as a breach of the Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution which guarantees freedom of expression.

The Lawyers without Borders, in a statement by its country director, Angela Uwandu, urged the security agencies to adhere to the rule of law and due process in the discharge of their duties.

