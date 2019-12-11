Nigeria: How 2 Domestic Staff Killed Wife of Maersk Line MD in Their Lagos Home

11 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — The flag at the Nigerian office of Maersk Line, a multinational shipping company, in Apapa was flown yesterday at half-mast following the news of the death of the wife of the Managing Director of the Company, Gildas Tohouo.

Mrs. Tohouo, was allegedly stabbed to death by two domestic staff in her flat on Lugard Road, Ikoyi. The husband was also left in a pool of blood on Sunday night, he was however said to be in a stable but critical condition.

Our reporter gathered that visitors to the Maersk Line office located close to Ajorin market, Apapa, were screened before they were allowed access while staff sat in their offices discussing the unfortunate incident.

It was gathered that the Tohouos were relaxing at their home on Sunday when the light to their apartment went off and Olamide Goke, one of the suspects, according to a police source, who is an electrician arrived at the entrance to the flat minutes later with his tools box and after fiddling with some wire for some time, he allegedly told the Tohouos that the fault was from a fuse box located inside the flat.

It was gathered that it was Mrs Tohouo who went to open the door and as she did Goke, said to be the mastermind, stabbed her with a kitchen knife he had tucked inside one of his pockets.

She was said to have called out to her husband, who sprang up, dashed to the door only to run into the waiting hands of Goke and his accomplice, one Ade Akanbi who stabbed him.

Mr. Tohouo slumped and Goke and Akanbi immediately took his wallet and ATM card from where it was kept, but they ran out of luck when a neighbour, who allegedly witnessed the attack put a call across to the police at Ikoyi, the source said.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu was said to have immediately ordered the Area Commander, Area A and the Divisional Police Officer, Ikoyi to condone off the entire area.

It was further gathered that before the police got to the crime scene, the assailants had fled, leaving Mr and Mrs Tohouo in a pool of blood in the living room while their three children watched their dying parents in tears.

"From his car, Odumosu brought out an industrial touch light and a search on the entire area started.

"Both suspects were dragged out from where they were hiding" a senior police officer who participated in the hunt for the suspects said.

