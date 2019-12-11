Botswana: Outrage Over 'Unethical' Botswana Elephant Hunt

11 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Don Pinnock

When President Mokgweetsi Masisi opened up Botswana's rich wildlands to hunting, it helped gain him the essential rural votes he needed to get re-elected. But the 'unethical' hunting of a collared elephant has the local San community, and supporters of hunting, up in arms.

The killing of five elephants, one wearing a research collar, by a wealthy hunting party in Botswana's Ngamiland has outraged the local community in which the hunt took place. They insist that hunting is not the solution to human/animal conflict - one of the main reasons given by President Mokgweetsi Masisi for allowing it. They fear they'll now be threatened by enraged elephants.

According to San representative Dahem Xixae, "There's no benefit to the community from the hunting of elephants and there are dangers. First of all, the Ju/'hoansi do not eat elephants, because elephants behave like a human being. The five elephants hunted were not transients but local ones. This will make them more aggressive and if any were wounded they will be very dangerous to the local community."

The hunt, led by professional hunter Lee Potter, took place on 24 November on Botswana's western border near the village of Dobe. The research collar on...

