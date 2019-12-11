South Africa: Why TAC Wants a Say in Major Medical Negligence Case

10 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Motheo Brodie

A case that may be heading to the Constitutional Court could determine whether the state can be held liable for medical negligence in certain instances. Motheo Brodie explains why the TAC is seeking to be admitted as a friend of the court in this landmark case.

A medical negligence case recently decided by the Supreme Court of Appeal has brought into question the fairness of strictly applying the legal test for causation. Applying the current test too strictly, makes it virtually impossible for the court to find in the favour of an aggrieved applicant, such as the mother of a baby who suffered brain damage, even where the negligence of a state institution is clear.

There is a worrying trend of systematic medical negligence in our hospitals. The Supreme Court of Appeal recently remarked that "far too often this court is confronted with serious and serial negligence" in hospitals falling under the respondent (Eastern Cape Department of Health)... it is clear that studied neglect of standards has become pervasive in many such hospitals. Those reliant upon their services are receiving substandard care".

Often women are left to go into labour and give birth, often by themselves, without the appropriate level...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Health
NGO
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.