South Africa: Between Darkness and Dawn, My Story's Waiting to Be Born

11 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

It's quite amusing when you hear people speak about their difficulties as writers or artists, when decades of vertically segmented privilege and family safety nets mean they can take risks or experiment. Some of us don't have those privileges.

There is no electricity in my village. It is still light outside. Soon it will be dark, and I will light a few candles - the way I did when I was a little boy in Fietas. It's the end of the second decade of the 21st century. It is a time marked by flashes of what we have come to understand as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It will come to naught without electricity. We need electricity to ignite this revolution.

As I sit down to write, now, it is the only story among the nattering classes. So, while nobody is paying attention to anything else - other than the fact that they have to live without electricity during load shedding episodes - is probably a good time to slip in the fact that I have started writing a book. Well, more correctly, if everything goes according to plan, I should start in earnest in January, on what has been the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.