South Africa: Between Darkness and Dawn, My Story's Waiting to Be Born

opinion

It's quite amusing when you hear people speak about their difficulties as writers or artists, when decades of vertically segmented privilege and family safety nets mean they can take risks or experiment. Some of us don't have those privileges.

There is no electricity in my village. It is still light outside. Soon it will be dark, and I will light a few candles - the way I did when I was a little boy in Fietas. It's the end of the second decade of the 21st century. It is a time marked by flashes of what we have come to understand as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It will come to naught without electricity. We need electricity to ignite this revolution.

As I sit down to write, now, it is the only story among the nattering classes. So, while nobody is paying attention to anything else - other than the fact that they have to live without electricity during load shedding episodes - is probably a good time to slip in the fact that I have started writing a book. Well, more correctly, if everything goes according to plan, I should start in earnest in January, on what has been the...