South Africa: Why Ramaphosa Is Wrong About SOEs.

10 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

In his weekly letter, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a case for the state retaining ownership of 700-plus state-owned enterprises, saying they enable the government to 'perform crucial economic and developmental functions that the market would not on its own be able to perform'. He is wrong, but the reasons he is wrong are not -- or at least not only -- the ones most often cited by South Africans.

Talk about bad timing. President Cyril Ramaphosa chose Monday to profess awe at the new Medupi power station, and use its prowess to found an argument for government retaining its icy grip on SA's enormous fleet of state-owned enterprises. Later in the day, Medupi power station failed in its entirety, sending the country into Stage 6 power cuts, and very possibly into a formal recession.

Ramaphosa's argument is one we have heard many times over the years from the ANC: they are the notional vilification of the "developmental state". These ideas have enormous support from theorists and economists around the world, and a broad cross-spectrum of SA's politicians, even from the extreme right. And yet they are profoundly outdated. The arguments are rooted in the philosophy of a bygone era and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.