South Africa: Heartbreak and Panic As Double Load Shedding Cuts Off Adelaide Water

A double dose of load shedding has left the towns of Bedford and Adelaide with barely an hour of water on alternate days as the crisis in the drought-stricken area intensifies. Residents fear that if load shedding progresses to Stage 6 it will stop water supply altogether as hundreds of migrant workers arrive in town for the festive season.

Community leaders are heartbroken and tired as months of struggles to get water to people in Bedford and Adelaide in the Eastern Cape are growing -- and nothing is helping.

"This morning we had an hour of water," Adelaide shopkeeper and community leader Mohammed Gangat said. "It has been going on like this for two weeks now. The little stream of water that we are getting is so weak that you can't even fill a tank in the hour that it is available," he said.

To make things worse, the municipality has been advising people who want to donate water to work through officials. "We are not doing that. They won't stop me," he said.

Gangat...