Somalia: Heavy Gun Fire Reported Near Somalia's Presidential Palace As Gun Men Attack Hotel

Photo: Sadalmelik/Wikimedia Commons
A map of Somalia.
10 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A fierce fight is underway near Mogadishu's presidential palace with militants suspected to be members of Al-shabab attacking an hotel.

By Tuesday evening, the popular SYL hotel in Mogadishu, there was heavy gunfire, government officials and witnesses said.

The hotel is frequented by MPs and government officials and is located the city's highly secured areas.

UNDP Resident Representative, Jocelyn Mason urges Somalia to tackle challenges so as to keep pace with the developed...

A Somali lawmaker Abdirizak Mohamed, a former security minister said that of Alshabab fighters were inside prompting a federal MP who was insdie the hotel to escape from the scene by jumped over the wall to Berta nabadda.

"Report of Alshabab inside SYL. This was confirmed for me by a federal MP who escaped from the scene by jumping over the wall to Berta nabadda. There are casualties but numbers not known yet" Lawmaker Abdirizak Mohamed said on twitter.

There are no official confirmation of the exact casualties of the attack, as firefight is underway.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved.

