Somalia: Heavy Gun Fire Reported Near Somalia's Presidential Palace As Gun Men Attack Hotel

A fierce fight is underway near Mogadishu's presidential palace with militants suspected to be members of Al-shabab attacking an hotel.

By Tuesday evening, the popular SYL hotel in Mogadishu, there was heavy gunfire, government officials and witnesses said.

The hotel is frequented by MPs and government officials and is located the city's highly secured areas.

A Somali lawmaker Abdirizak Mohamed, a former security minister said that of Alshabab fighters were inside prompting a federal MP who was insdie the hotel to escape from the scene by jumped over the wall to Berta nabadda.

"Report of Alshabab inside SYL. This was confirmed for me by a federal MP who escaped from the scene by jumping over the wall to Berta nabadda. There are casualties but numbers not known yet" Lawmaker Abdirizak Mohamed said on twitter.

There are no official confirmation of the exact casualties of the attack, as firefight is underway.