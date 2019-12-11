Somalia Security Forces Kill Five Al-Shabab to End Hotel Siege

Five heavily armed Islamic extremist rebels attacked the presidential palace in Somalia's capital Tuesday before all were killed by security forces in a shootout that spread from the heavily fortified government complex to a nearby hotel, police said.

At least three people were killed in the firefight at the SYL hotel, which lasted about two hours and was marked by sustained gunfire punctuated by grenade blasts, said Ahmed Ali, a Somali police officer. He said 20 others, including government officials, have been rescued from the hotel.

Security forces and guards fought off the attackers, denying them access to the hotel, frequented by government officials and Mogadishu's elite, he said.

Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein said that soldiers shot dead three attackers near the entrance to the presidential residence and then killed the last two near the parking lot of the nearby hotel after they took positions by the kitchen area, close to the first gate of the hotel compound