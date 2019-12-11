Namibia: Police Chief Praises Electorate, Parties for Peaceful Poll

4 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Martha Gabriel

Police Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga has expressed immense appreciation and gratitude for excellent conduct and safety during the recent Presidential and National Assembly elections and during the political campaigns and post polling.

Ndeitunga stated he appreciated all the police commanders, uniformed forces as well as all the stakeholders and partners for their tireless, professional and excellent conduct and maintenance of safety, law and order during the electoral processes.

He also praised all political party leaders, the independent candidate and party members in various leadership positions for taking the responsibility to control and or guide their supporters to adhere to the election code of conduct guiding the election processes.

He further extended appreciation to political party members, supporters, sympathizers and members of the public in general for upholding the rule of law and conducting themselves in a mature and civilized manner until the official announcement of the election results.

He added that all the acts shown during the election process are signs of political maturity and respect of democratic values within society.

"I am therefore urging members of the public to always emulate positive ethical behaviors and respect the rule of law as law abiding citizens," stated the police chief.

He also expressed appreciation to all public members and electorates for casting their votes in a peaceful and orderly manner across the entire country.

Namibia has set a benchmark in conducting elections, unlike in other African countries where pre and post electoral processes are usually characterized by violence even among the incumbent parties in their desperate strive to win votes at whatever cost.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.