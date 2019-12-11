Nigeria: House Probes Hospital Over Refusal to Treat Robbery Attack Victim

Abuja — House of Representatives has ordered investigation into the alleged refusal of the management of R-Jolad Hospital, Gbagada in Lagos State to treat a victim of armed robbery attack, Miss Moradeun Balogun, resulting in her untimely death.

The decision of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved yesterday by Hon. Olawale Raji at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He explained that there was an armed robbery attack on Balogun on December 2 in Gbagada, Lagos, consequent upon which she was rushed by patriotic citizens to R-Jolad Hospital, but unfortunately she was refused medical attention resulting to her untimely death due to excessive loss of blood.

Raji explained that the alleged refusal of medical attention to the victim was a violation of the Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017, expressing sadness that seven days after the incident, no arrest has been made by the Nigerian Police.

The lawmaker also expressed concerns over the conduct of some doctors/hospitals refusing medical attention to victims of gunshots and fatal attacks, describing it as a breach of the Hippocratic Oath sworn to by medical practitioners during their induction.

He added that if the provisions of the relevant laws were enforced and punitive actions taken against erring doctors and hospitals by the police and medical/professional bodies respectively, this ugly trend would have been checked.

In his contribution, Hon. Toby Okechukwu said it was unfortunate that a young lady who was dying could be asked of police report instead of saving her life. "What manner of police report?" He queried.

He said it was very important that the matter should be investigated, and related to other people who faced similar situation.

On her part, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha said it was very sad that at this stage, people do not value the sanctity of life, adding that apart from investigation, appropriate sanctions should be applied accordingly.

The Speaker, in his response, said going forward, when a law is passed, it should be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.

The House, therefore, mandated "the House Committee on Healthcare Services to expeditiously investigate the alleged refusal of the management of R-Jolad Hospital to provide immediate medical attention to Miss Moradeyo on arrival to the hospital which eventually led to her untimely death and report back to the House as soon as possible."

He directed the "Inspector General of Police to investigate, arrest and to prosecute all the perpetrators of this heinous act in line with the relevant provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 and the Criminal Code Act."