Zimbabwe: Doctors Must Put Country Before Self

11 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
editorial

News that doctors have started trooping back to work is encouraging.

By Monday, 80 doctors had reported for duty while another 282 were reportedly seriously considering to follow suit.

We encourage them to act boldly and resume their duties in the national interest.

The impasse between doctors and the Health Services Board (HSB) has been long drawn out. It is a dispute where there can possibly be no winner. Everyone loses out.

Those that have studied the history of withdrawal of labour know that strikes are only effective as a threat. Once carried out, they rarely produce the desired results.

In the case of the strike by doctors, it is the patients that have suffered. We recall stories of expectant mothers who had to be helped by a midwife in Mbare under very unhygienic conditions because Harare City Council nurses had gone on strike at a time when the hospitals were dysfunctional.

There were also stories of overcrowded and oversubscribed mission hospitals like Karanda Mission, where patients had to sleep on the floor, waiting to be attended to. And there were stories of families that had to take their sick relatives to neighbouring countries just to get medical attention.

The question is: Should this doctor's strike have been this long? Couldn't the disputants find each other and meet halfway? We have said from the onset that the doctors' complaints are justified. Their conditions of service need improvement. But this cannot happen overnight.

The whole country has been going through austerity. Even if the Government wanted to remunerate them better, it does not have the capacity to do so.

The doctors know that. The Government, through the HSB, and through other negotiating platforms for civil servants, has been transparent about its financial position and what it is able to pay. Again, the doctors have been favoured with the relevant information.

This then begs the question: Why have they taken such a hard stance? Is this coming from their hearts or lack of appreciation of what their country is going through? Or they have become unwitting vessels of forces that are pursuing other agendas that have nothing to do with them?

There are a lot of suspicious characters around the striking doctors, the likes of Doug Coltart, who always show up whenever there is movement to oppose the Government.

We are convinced that the young doctors have become pawns in a political game that is beyond their comprehension.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Zimbabwe
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.