Africa: Kaunda Gets Anti-Graft Award

Former Zambian president Dr Kenneth Kaunda (95) has been honoured with a lifetime achiever's award for fighting corruption.

The veteran politician's role in fighting graft was recognised at the fourth International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Awards ceremony held in Rwanda on Monday.

His youngest daughter, Cheswa Silwizya, received the award during the International Anti-Corruption Day commemorations in Kigali.

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, on its Twitter handle, commended the gesture saying it motivated the society to shun corruption.

"An international award ceremony, organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) today (Monday) honoured achievers including founding Zambian President, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, represented by his daughter, with a lifetime achiever's award for fighting crime, especially corruption.

"The awards motivate governments, academia, the media and civil societies to shun corruption and be guided by United Nations Convention on Anti-Corruption (UNCAC)," reads the message.

The event was graced by Mr Yury Fedotov, executive director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and director-general of the UN Office in Vienna, Presidents Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Hage Geingob (Namibia) and Moussa Faki Mahamat (AU chair).

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also attended the event.

In a statement, Mr Fedotov said corruption affected people in their daily lives and prevents them from accessing resources and opportunities.

"It erodes trust in public institutions and compromises the social contract. In doing so, corruption thwarts our attempts at building a better world.

"As we enter a decade of ambitious action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on time, stepping up efforts to eradicate corruption and promote good governance is essential if we are to deliver on our global pledge to leave no one behind," he said.

The awards ceremony was preceded by the unveiling of an "anti-corruption monument" erected in Kigali.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said the sculpture symbolised both the openness and firm resolve needed to prevail in the fight against corruption.

The United Nations' (UN) International Anti-Corruption Day aims to raise public awareness of corruption and what people can do to fight it.

It is observed on December 9 each year.