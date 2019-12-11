Zimbabwe: Sadomba Calls Time On Illustrious Career

DYNAMOS coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, is likely to start veteran forward Edward Sadomba who plays his last game at Rufaro this afternoon.

He will then call time on his lengthy and successful career.

The Glamour Boys face troubled Harare City in the penultimate round of the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership football season.

And this will be Sadomba's last match in Harare before DeMbare travel to Chiredzi for their last game against Triangle on Saturday. Sadomba decided to end his career at Dynamos early this season after some productive years in Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

"First and foremost, I give glory to God for a wonderful and successful career," said Sadomba. He (God) guided me and I have achieved so much. Of course, it's difficult to leave something that you enjoy the most, football changed my life and it helped me to change other people's lives through the Edward Sadomba Foundation.

"It was a privilege to meet and dine with leaders (presidents) of many nations, football is a life-teaching career, it unites people and brings peace.

"You have to be determined, dedicated and disciplined to achieve something, these are the things we face in our daily lives."

Sadomba said it was Dynamos who gave him the platform to shine and this influenced his decision to end his career at the club.

"I enjoyed every moment at Dynamos, there were ups and downs and that's the nature of football," he said.

"All one needs is a strong character to face any situation. They are a big club and the most successful team in Zimbabwe. I am forever grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to flourish.

"I'm so grateful to be part of a club that produced so many legends who played before us. They put the club on the map and, from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank them all."

Sadomba said he had accomplished his main mission. "On returning to the club this season, I wanted to play a motivational and inspirational role for the upcoming youngsters and they did very well," he said.

Sadomba played a key role in Dynamos' remarkable journey in the CAF Champions League when the Glamour Boys reached the semi-finals in 2008.