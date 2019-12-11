Zimbabwe: Micho Keen On Warriors Job

ANOTHER foreign coach Serbian Milutin Sredojevic, popularly known as Micho, has expressed a keen interest in coaching the Warriors.

Micho is currently unattached after parting ways with Egyptian giants Zamalek earlier this month.

His interest comes after German mentor and former Warriors coach Klaus Dieter Pagels also expressed an interest to return to Africa and coach the Warriors.

The Herald understands the coach has told his close associates in Zimbabwe he is eager to coach the Warriors should ZIFA table an offer to agree terms with the nomadic coach.

Micho has a deep passion of coaching African clubs and national teams.

He coached the Cranes of Uganda for four years and helped the team qualify for 2017 AFCON finals.

The East Africans had last participated at the Nations Cup in 1978.

After the AFCON finals, he reunited with Orlando Pirates but quit the club in a huff when he joined Zamalek.

Previously, the 50-year-old coach had presided over the Rwanda national team from 2011 to 2013.

He has also had stints with Sudan and Tanzanian clubs.

Although these foreign coaches have openly displayed their interest to serve as the Warriors coach, with a view to be head hunted, ZIFA have made it clear they follow procedure.

The association have since placed an advertisement asking for potential candidates to submit their applications.

ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, told The Herald they can be able to structure a deal to finance the package of the coach.

"We want the best coach for the national team with whatever resources we have," said Kamambo.

"If we are well organised we can attract a foreign coach and be able to pay him.

"We already have offers for the national team coach post, so we will look at the CVs of all the applicants, and engage those who would have impressed us.

"We will ask them about their expectations and see if we are able to meet them halfway.

"I believe we can manage, to an extent. We have been disciplined without sponsorship and we have been able to fulfil fixtures.

"We believe a good coach, coupled with good performances and results, can give us a return on the investment.

"Performance will guarantee results which, in turn, will seal qualification for us at such tournaments like Africa Cup of Nations."

The ZIFA president added that they were expecting an overwhelming response.

"Some coaches had already applied, so we will consider them together with fresh applications," he said.

"The caretaker coach (Joey Antipas), whose contract expires at the end of this month, is at an advantage since his performance will be judged on the matches he has presided over."

Turning to the New Year, the ZIFA president said they were expecting their coffers to get an immediate boost from the FIFA grant which they are likely to receive next month.

Usually, associations get a windfall of around US$500 000 at the start of a New Year and then get a similar amount after six months.