Zimbabwe: All Set for Ranl Awards

11 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

The Rainbow Amateur Netball League say all is set for their second annual awards to honour outstanding teams and individuals.

The event is set for Harare this Friday.

The total package for the awards has been set at $200 000.

RANL secretary-general, Moses Gukurume, said everything was in place for the awards scheduled for this Friday in Harare.

"Our preparations are going on very well and all things are now in place," said Gukurume.

"We have increased the prize money.

"For example, last year the champions got $20 000, this year they are getting $30 000.

"So, there is a slight difference. But we are not just looking at the champions only but we are considering the total package."

Gukurume said they have added a number of new categories in a bid to promote the growth of the sport from their lower structures with the regional leagues -- Eastern, Northern A and B, Central and Southern Regions -- set to provide their coaches of the year and umpires.

There will be prizes for the league champions, Most Disciplined Team, Player of the Season, Golden Hand, Players' Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, most consistent umpire as well as the five regional champions.

"We want to motivate everyone. If you look at the categories we had last year, the players were not involved in choosing but this year we have the Players' Player of the Year.

"We also have the Rookie of the Season and what we are trying to do is inspire kids in schools.

"And, for the coaches from the regions, we are saying that's where the seed is coming from.

"We need to encourage them to continue with the good work and producing the best players," said Gukurume.

