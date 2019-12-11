Nigeria: Garba Shehu's Loyalty No Longer With Buhari - Aisha Buhari

Photo: The Guardian
Aisha Buhari.
11 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Abuja — Wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has accused the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, to have shifted his loyalty to some personalities within the corridors of power outside President Buhari.

The nation's First Lady specifically accused Mallam Shehu of not protecting the family of the President but has allegedly chosen to wage war against the family by "sponsoring" media campaign to defame the First Lady and her children.

Dr. Aisha Buhari in a statement she personally signed early hours of Wednesday titled, "Garba Shehu Has Gone Beyond His Boundaries" said, "The latest of his antics was to wage a war on the first family through an orchestrated media campaign of calumny by sponsoring pseudo accounts to write and defame my children and myself.

"Based on Garba Shehu's misguided sense of loyalty and inability to stay true and loyal to one person or group, it has become apparent that all trust has broken down between him and my family due to the many embarrassments he has caused the Presidency and the first family.

"We all have families to consider in our actions and therefore it is in the best interest of all concerned for Garba Shehu to take the advice of the authority, given to him sometimes in the first week of November, 2019.

" To make matters worse, Mr. Shehu has presented himself to these people as a willing tool and executioner of their antics, from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the President. This should not be so.

" The blatant meddling in the affairs of a First Lady of a country is a continuation of the prodigal actions of those that he serves.

" We all remember that the chief proponent appropriated to himself and his family a part of the Presidential Villa, where he stayed for almost 4 years and when the time came for him to leave, he orchestrated and invaded my family's privacy through a video circulated by Mamman's Daughter, Fatima, the public was given the impression that on arrival into the country I was locked out of the villa by Mr. President.

"Garba Shehu as Villa Spokesperson, knew the truth and had the responsibility to set the records straight, but because his allegiance is somewhere else and his loyalty misplaced, he deliberately refused to clear the air and speak for the President who appointed him in the first place.

"Consequently, his action has shown a complete breakdown of trust between the First Family and him."

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.