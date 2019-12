Nigeria: Garba Shehu's Loyalty No Longer With Buhari - Aisha Buhari

Abuja — Wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has accused the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, to have shifted his loyalty to some personalities within the corridors of power outside President Buhari.

The nation's First Lady specifically accused Mallam Shehu of not protecting the family of the President but has allegedly chosen to wage war against the family by "sponsoring" media campaign to defame the First Lady and her children.

Dr. Aisha Buhari in a statement she personally signed early hours of Wednesday titled, "Garba Shehu Has Gone Beyond His Boundaries" said, "The latest of his antics was to wage a war on the first family through an orchestrated media campaign of calumny by sponsoring pseudo accounts to write and defame my children and myself.

"Based on Garba Shehu's misguided sense of loyalty and inability to stay true and loyal to one person or group, it has become apparent that all trust has broken down between him and my family due to the many embarrassments he has caused the Presidency and the first family.

"We all have families to consider in our actions and therefore it is in the best interest of all concerned for Garba Shehu to take the advice of the authority, given to him sometimes in the first week of November, 2019.

" To make matters worse, Mr. Shehu has presented himself to these people as a willing tool and executioner of their antics, from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the President. This should not be so.

" The blatant meddling in the affairs of a First Lady of a country is a continuation of the prodigal actions of those that he serves.

" We all remember that the chief proponent appropriated to himself and his family a part of the Presidential Villa, where he stayed for almost 4 years and when the time came for him to leave, he orchestrated and invaded my family's privacy through a video circulated by Mamman's Daughter, Fatima, the public was given the impression that on arrival into the country I was locked out of the villa by Mr. President.

"Garba Shehu as Villa Spokesperson, knew the truth and had the responsibility to set the records straight, but because his allegiance is somewhere else and his loyalty misplaced, he deliberately refused to clear the air and speak for the President who appointed him in the first place.

"Consequently, his action has shown a complete breakdown of trust between the First Family and him."

