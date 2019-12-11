Namibia: Capricorn Contributes N$200 000 to Drought Relief

Windhoek — In response to the Namibian government's state of emergency declaration on the current drought affecting the country, with no relief for farmers in the short term, Capricorn Group and Capricorn Asset Management has followed in the footsteps of the Group's flagship brand Bank Windhoek by making a contribution of N$200 000 to the Dare to Care Drought Relief Fund. This latest donation, announced on 25 November, has made it possible for the Dare to Care Drought Relief Fund to reach and exceed their N$10 million target in assisting farmers during this unprecedented period of drought.

The Fund, established in 2000, is an initiative by the agricultural sector and the Namibian private sector, who pledged to assist all producers in surviving the drought. These include communal, emerging and commercial farmers across the country. Capricorn Group sees itself as a partner of the agricultural community through the products and services of its subsidiary companies, including Bank Windhoek and is thus aware of the difficulties faced by farmers at this time.

During the handover formality, Capricorn Group's Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs Marlize Horn said, "As a Namibian financial services group, we must assist Namibians affected by the adverse conditions brought on by the drought. With our humble contribution, we hope to assist the farming community in these challenging times."

She further called on the Namibian business community and private individuals to assist wherever they can to mitigate the effects of the drought. "I encourage other businesses and individuals to assist Namibian farmers in whichever way possible. Farmers are essential for our country's food security. By assisting, you are contributing to Namibia's economic future," said Horn.

To date, the Group, through the efforts of its subsidiaries, has also been instrumental in assisting the Dare to Care Fund to create awareness by providing in-kind assistance through specialised skills.

Namibia Agricultural Union's (NAU) Executive Manager Roelie Venter, who is also a representative of the Dare to Care Fund, said at the bestowal, "The Dare to Care Fund would like to thank Capricorn Group for its contribution, which now elevated us to the N$10 million mark. We appreciate the help from our business community tremendously, since it makes our goal to ensure a sustainable future for our farmers achievable."