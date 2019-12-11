Burundi: 26 Killed in Worsening Burundi Landslides

10 December 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Omega Ssuuna

Bujumbura — THE death toll in the floods in Burundi is feared to escalate beyond the 26 people that have died during heavy rainfall.

Bodies of the deceased have been pulled out of the mud following the mudslides and landslides in various provinces of the country.

At least ten people have been reported missing.

Almost 13 000 people have been displaced.

Crops have been devastated and livestock killed.

Roads and bridges have collapsed, and water access points were washed away and destroyed.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned the situation could worsen.

"The risk of natural disasters occurring in the coming days is increasing," a spokesperson said.

The UN office stated the death toll and number of people displaced could rise in the days ahead as further information was received and verified from affected areas.

"Further damage is also to be feared, as the rains continue, and forecasts still indicates above normal rainfall."

There is also an increased risk of mosquitos breeding, raising fears of malaria outbreaks.

East Africa has recently experienced unseasonably heavy rainfall due to higher-than-average water temperatures in the Indian Ocean.

This is partially attributed to a global phenomenon of rising ocean temperatures.

Burundi is among the twenty most vulnerable countries to climate change and natural hazards.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency.

