Sudan: GA of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (Asbu) Starts in Khartoum

The General Assembly of the Arab States Broadcasting Union kicked off Tuesday at the Friendship Hall, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, Minister of Culture and Information Mr. Faisal Muhammad Salih, , members of the union, heads of political parties, members of the diplomatic corps, and media leaders in the country.

Hamdouk toured the accompanying exhibition and listened to an explanation from the Director General of the Sudan News Agency, Abdullah Jadallah, when he visited the (SUNA) pavilion.

The Arab States Broadcasting Union celebrates its golden jubilee in Khartoum, as the same time with the holding of its general assembly and accompanying meetings, as well as holding workshops, seminars and visits to tourist areas, along with a party in the Friendship Hall performed by the great artist Abu Araki Al-Bakhit in his first appearance after the revolution and the great Tunisian artist Lotfi Bouchnak.