Sudan: Higher Council of Environment Participates in Cop25 Climate Summit

Khartoum — A delegation of The Higher Council for Environment, Urban and Rural Promotion (HCEURP) of Khartoum State, chaired by the Secretary General of the Council, Dr. Bashri Hamid Ahmed participates in the COP25 Climate Change Conference held in Madrid , Spain.

The climate conference for this year, which started its activities on the second of December, hosted nearly 25,000 participants from 200 countries, representing government, private sectors, civil society organizations and environmental activists, as well as scientists and specialists in a number of related fields, aims to transferred the 2015 Paris Agreement into actual implementation.

The Sudanese delegation participates in a number of related negotiations besides benefiting from practical experiences to reduce the phenomenon of climate change, as well as presenting two papers in the conference, one on solid waste management by Dr. Bushra Hamid and the other on the experience of the tree belt project for the state of Khartoum.