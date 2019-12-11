Sudan: Council of Movements Welcomes U.S. Step of Promoting Diplomatic Representation

10 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Council of Movements Signatory to Darfur Peace welcomed step made by the United States for promoting the diplomatic representation and naming its ambassador to Sudan , describing the step as important and represents concern and support to government of the revolution.

The Council' Spokesman said in a press statement to SUNA that the Council demanded in previous meetings with the former US Envoy to Sudan to lift blockage imposed on Sudan , removing its name of the list of state sponsors of terrorism and return of USAID to Sudan.

He said that the visit of delegation of the transitional government was important step and it might return with benefits to the country, support efforts to remove Sudan from the list of terror.

The Council's official of information hoped a final agreement be reached during the round of negotiations with forces of armed struggle set to start Tuesday in Juba.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.