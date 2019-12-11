Sudan: Council of Movements Welcomes U.S. Step of Promoting Diplomatic Representation

Khartoum — Council of Movements Signatory to Darfur Peace welcomed step made by the United States for promoting the diplomatic representation and naming its ambassador to Sudan , describing the step as important and represents concern and support to government of the revolution.

The Council' Spokesman said in a press statement to SUNA that the Council demanded in previous meetings with the former US Envoy to Sudan to lift blockage imposed on Sudan , removing its name of the list of state sponsors of terrorism and return of USAID to Sudan.

He said that the visit of delegation of the transitional government was important step and it might return with benefits to the country, support efforts to remove Sudan from the list of terror.

The Council's official of information hoped a final agreement be reached during the round of negotiations with forces of armed struggle set to start Tuesday in Juba.