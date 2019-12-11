Sudan: Faisal Calls for Arab Partnerships On Media

10 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum Dec10,(SUNA)-Minister of Information and Culture Faisal Mohamed Salih called for partnerships between Arab countries on media and giving concern to joining training to reflect the real image and overstep phenomena of tradition in report of news which he describe as huge responsibility.

The Minister, who was speaking before the inaugural sitting of the General Assembly of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) Tuesday, that the country is open for joint training to reach together to real media.

He praised ASBU support to Sudan and the convocation of meetings to be in Khartoum.

The Minister also commended Arabsat for backing convocation of meetings of the General Assembly of the union in Khartoum.

The Minister of Information and Culture that Sudan has surpassed into new stage over which it is looking for free democratic future and that ASBU is witnessing this stage which coincides with the first anniversary of the glorious revolution.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.