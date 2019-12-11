Sudan: Faisal Calls for Arab Partnerships On Media

Khartoum Dec10,(SUNA)-Minister of Information and Culture Faisal Mohamed Salih called for partnerships between Arab countries on media and giving concern to joining training to reflect the real image and overstep phenomena of tradition in report of news which he describe as huge responsibility.

The Minister, who was speaking before the inaugural sitting of the General Assembly of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) Tuesday, that the country is open for joint training to reach together to real media.

He praised ASBU support to Sudan and the convocation of meetings to be in Khartoum.

The Minister also commended Arabsat for backing convocation of meetings of the General Assembly of the union in Khartoum.

The Minister of Information and Culture that Sudan has surpassed into new stage over which it is looking for free democratic future and that ASBU is witnessing this stage which coincides with the first anniversary of the glorious revolution.